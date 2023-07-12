Steve Backshall, well-known for his CBBC Deadly 60 series and presenting BBC One’s Blue Planet and Undiscovered Worlds was in the slightly less wild and deadly location of Goodwick.

Steve was taking part in the Fishguard Bay Ocean Race, a 17km paddle from Goodwick Parrog to Newport beach as part of a two-man team.

Before the race he visited Sea Trust’s Ocean Lab where he met delighted staff and volunteers.

“He popped in to say hello before he set off in the Fishguard Bay Ocean Race to Newport,” said a Sea Trust’s education and outreach officer, Nadia.

“He was very friendly and interested in Sea Trust. We then met his children and Hannah took them on an Aquarium Tour while Steve was racing.

“He has since thanked us for the tour and said that his children didn't stop talking about it on the way home.”

She added that the team was thrilled with the surprise visit.

“Several of our team found their passion for marine life through Deadly 60 and the visit made their day.”

Steve began his TC career after sending in a showreel of his adventures in Colombia wrangling snakes and spending time in a Colombian jail (through no fault of his own) was taken up by National Geographic Channel International.

He was taken on as ‘Adventurer in Residence’, producing, filming and presenting adventure and natural history programmes which involved venturing into the Sinai desert, completing the Israeli paratroopers selection course, catching anacondas, vipers and cobras and filming the ten greatest dives in the world.

He now mainly works for the BBC’s Natural History Unit and has had his own season of programmes on Eden television channel alongside legends David Attenborough and Bruce Parry.

He was the first outsider to enter the Volcano Mount Bosavi and made the first ascent of Mount Upuigma in Venezuela, discovering new species on each expedition.

Photographer Julia Moffett also met Steve while she was photographing the race.

“He was really nice and friendly,” she said.