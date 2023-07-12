The recreation of the the attack on the Efailwen tollgate in 1839 will be staged in the north Pembrokeshire village on Monday evening, July 17, outside Caffi Beca on the main Cardigan to Narberth highway.

Eminent actor, Rhodri Ifan, will play the part of ‘Twm Carnabwth’, the leader of the local insurgents intent on destroying what they saw as a symbol of oppression in what later became known as the Rebecca Riots across west Wales.

He will be aided by ‘rioters’ dressed in women’s clothes and blackened faces as they were at the time when the gate was destroyed.

The re-enactment will herald the start of a campaign to erect a bronze statue of Twm Carnabwth, or Thomas Rees, outside the cafe.

The event will be held on the same date as the third and final attack on the tollgate in 1839 before the authorities finally gave in to the farmers’ grievances.

A choir of local schoolchildren will take part as well as renowned tenors Trystan Llyr and Teifryn Rees who will sing Twm’s favourite hymn; Iesu Difyrrwch F’enaid Drud.

Campaign secretary, Hefin Wyn said the sculpture would be a challenge to any sculptor as there are no photographs of Twm Carnabwth available to work from as is usual with such commissions.

“Much imagination will be required to depict Twm as a resolute and fiery character who was determined to correct social injustice,” he said.

He added the campaign was very much community led as Twm Carnabwth is a local hero whose exploits led to radical changes in the late 19th century.