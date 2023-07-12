This week social historians are celebrating another significant find after graffiti dating back to the American GIs stationed in Haverfordwest was discovered in an upper room of Ocky White.

The words ‘Michigan Gaylord 5-12-1944’ have been etched onto a piece of wood, which suggests that the soldier was stationed in the building at a time when Pembrokeshire provided a base for thousands of GIs before they took part in D-day on June 6, 1944.

The graffiti found in Ocky White (Image: Simon Hancock)

“This really is a wonderful discovery, because the presence of the GI’s in Haverfordwest between 1943 and 1944 has been very poorly documented,” said local historian and curator of the Haverfordwest Town Museum, Simon Hancock.

“There were thousands of US troops in Pembrokeshire during this time, and naturally Haverfordwest was one of the main towns to occupy them.”

One famous American soldier rumoured to have been stationed in Haverfordwest during this period was Rocky Marciano, the boxer who held the world heavyweight title from 1952 to 1956.

Rocky Marciano, who is believed to have been stationed in Haverfordwest (Image: totallyhistory)

“And from what I’ve learnt from people who remembered them here, their interaction with the local people was wonderful," said Mr Hancock.

"The local children used to love going up to them asking, ‘Have you got any gum, chum?’ and the soldiers were very warmly received in the town.

“Naturally there were many black GIs here and one evening they’d gone into The Three Crowns pub in Upper Market Street but this prompted some unrest from some of the white American soldiers, because naturally at this time there was still a great deal of racial segregation in America.

“The local men of Haverfordwest welcomed them so the bar men turned to the white GIs and told them, ‘Their money is as good as yours. If you don’t like me serving blacks, then go elsewhere.’”

The two American regiments stationed in Haverfordwest were the 110th Infanty Regiment and the 81st Battalion.

The vast majority of soldiers left for home in the early summer of 1944 however a number of pencilled signatures have been found graffitied onto a whitewashed wall in the cellars of the police station in Haverfordwest Castle dated November 1944.

“So this begs the question, why were these soldiers still there?," added Mr Hancock.

“It would be wonderful to find out a bit more about who these men were, where they were from, what they did whilst they were stationed here and the different ways that they integrated with the people of the town.

“This forms a very important part of the social history of Haverfordwest and it’s important that it isn’t allowed to slip away.”