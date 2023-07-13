Hywel Dda Health Charities – the official charity of the Hywel Dda University Health Board – has used donations from the public to buy an Astodia device for the special care baby unit at Glangwili Hospital.

The device uses infrared to highlight the centre of the vein, which allows doctors and nurses to know where best to place and direct the needle when taking blook or inserting a cannula, ensuring a smoother process which will cause less discomfort for the baby.

Sandra Pegram, unit manager, said: “This is such a beneficial piece of equipment for the special care baby unit.

“Babies’ veins are often either small or deep, preventing health professionals from finding a site easily and quickly.

"When babies are undergoing blood tests and cannulation, this kit improves the experience of the baby and parents by minimising the need for more than one attempt.”

Nicola Llewelyn, head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, said: “The support of our local communities enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide in the three counties of Hywel Dda and we are extremely grateful for every donation we receive.”

For more details about the charity and how you can help support local NHS patients and staff, go to www.hywelddahealthcharities.org.uk