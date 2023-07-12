The Church in Wales has said “extensive damage” has been caused to the former Tremoilet VC School building, near Pendine.

The alleged incident is said to have taken place over the weekend of July 1.

A spokesperson for the Diocese of St Davids said that windows and bathroom fittings were damaged and the fire alarm and electrical systems were left "beyond repair”.

It was also reported that tiles were stripped from the roof and allegedly used to smash the doors.

The building, it was claimed, was left “exposed to the elements”, after high level windows were broken – leading through to the attic – and the ceiling and floor below were also broken through.

It is alleged that roof tiles were dislodged and used to smash windows and doors. (Image: Church in Wales)

“We are very concerned not only for the safety of the site, but also for the welfare and safety of those who have broken in as their actions could have endangered their lives by carrying out this damage,” said David Hammond-Williams, from the Church in Wales Diocese of St Davids.

"Scene of crime officers have visited the site, gathering evidence and will also be increasing their patrols in the area over the coming weeks.

"They ask that those in the area remain vigilant while the site is secured further.

"A 360 degree surveillance system is being installed with a loud sounder alarm which will send video footage immediately to the property team's mobile phones, which will aid in early detection and to notify the police."

Windows and a door were smashed in the alleged incident of criminal damage. (Image: Church in Wales)

Anyone who has any information regarding the alleged incident of criminal damage is asked to contact either Dyfed-Powys Police on 101 or the diocesan office on 01267 236 145.