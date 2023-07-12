A MAN accused of a assaulting a woman in Pendine has been found not guilty.
Nathan Jones, 32, of Ystrad Road in Pentre, Rhondda Cynon Taf, was facing a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
The alleged offence was said to have taken place on March 11.
He pleaded not guilty at a plea and trial preparation hearing in April, and was due to stand trial in September.
- For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our new Facebook group here.
The court had previously heard from defence counsel James Hartson, who said Jones was acting in “self-defence” when he “pushed the complainant and she struck her head in that way”.
Prosecutor Hannah George told Swansea Crown Court on Wednesday that no evidence would be offered and a trial was no longer being sought.
Judge Catherine Richards formally entered a not guilty verdict.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article