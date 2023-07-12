Nathan Jones, 32, of Ystrad Road in Pentre, Rhondda Cynon Taf, was facing a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The alleged offence was said to have taken place on March 11.

He pleaded not guilty at a plea and trial preparation hearing in April, and was due to stand trial in September.

The court had previously heard from defence counsel James Hartson, who said Jones was acting in “self-defence” when he “pushed the complainant and she struck her head in that way”.

Prosecutor Hannah George told Swansea Crown Court on Wednesday that no evidence would be offered and a trial was no longer being sought.

Judge Catherine Richards formally entered a not guilty verdict.