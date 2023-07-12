Anthony Young, 53, of Lyndhurst Road in Newport, Gwent, was working in the Pembroke area and had been out drinking on Saturday, March 18.

After drinking “five or six pints of cider” Young decided to drive the “seven to eight minute” journey back to where he was staying, the prosecution said.

Police officers were patrolling in the area, and signalled for Young to stop as he drove along the A4075. However, Young ignored them and turned on to Golden Lane.

“He slowed and the police began to get ready to get out. But he then drove off at speed,” the prosecution said.

Swansea Crown Court heard that Young pulled into a petrol station. An officer got out and went to open the door of Young’s van, but the defendant then pulled away while the officer was still holding the door.

Young turned off Bush Hill on to Whitehall Avenue, but was forced to stop as the road was a dead end. He was arrested at around 12.40am.

When breathalysed, Young recorded 53 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

The court heard that Young told police he “saw the blue lights and panicked”.

He added that he “didn’t think his driving was dangerous, just careless”.

The defendant, who has three previous convictions for three offences – one of which was for drink driving in 2012, pleaded guilty to drink driving and dangerous driving.

“He simply panicked after consuming alcohol,” said David Singh, in mitigation.

“He accepts his driving was extremely poor and he placed that police officer at risk of far more serious injury than what was caused.

“He regretted his behaviour and recognised the danger he posed.”

Mr Singh added that had Young stopped when he was first signalled to, he would likely have simply received a fine and a driving ban.

“No doubt panic played its part. It doesn’t excuse his behaviour, but at least when he was stopped he calmed down,” he said.

“He has jeopardised his employment. He has jeopardised his liberty.”

The judge, Recorder Simon Mills, said: “He saw the blue lights flashing so he knew he was in a police pursuit.

“There does appear to be a deliberate decision to ignore the rules of the road.”

Addressing the defendant, he said: “You took the risk and thought you wouldn’t be caught.

“Unfortunately for you, there were police officers out and about.

“There was an opportunity for you to go along and accept the consequences for drink driving. But you accelerated away.

“The officer was clearly put at risk.”

Young was handed a six-month sentence, suspended for 18 months. As part of this, he must complete 50 hours of unpaid work, 60 days of alcohol abstinence monitoring requirement, and 15 days of rehabilitation activity requirement.

He was banned from driving for 18 months for each offence, running concurrently, and must pass an extended retest to regain his licence.

Young must also pay £400 in costs and a £154 victim surcharge.