The exact location has yet to be confirmed.

The body was discovered at approximately 9.50am. His death is not being treated as suspicious.

"We believe the man was in his 60s or 70s, with white hair and a beard," said a Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson.

"He was wearing a blue sailing jacket, an orange harness, chino trousers and brown shoes.

"If anyone has any information that can help us to identify him, we're urging them to come forward."

Any information should be reported by calling 101 or emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk quoting reference DP-20230712-076.

They can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech imparied, they should text the non-emergency number on 07811 311908.