Robert Parker, 40, also admitted a charge of battery against a woman in Haverfordwest on February 10.

Prosecutor Georgia Donohue said a witness saw Parker arguing with his partner on Picton Place in Haverfordwest.

They saw Parker stopping his partner from walking away and “getting in her face and shouting at her”.

He called the police after the defendant “jabbed” his partner in the stomach.

The pair then walked towards Castle Square, where Parker began “pushing and shoving” his partner outside the Subway store.

The witness flagged down the police as they arrived on the scene, and they recognised Parker and arrested him.

When he was released on bail, Parker attended Withybush Hospital on February 17 seeking urgent mental health support.

Parker was called in to be seen, and then a police officer who was at the A&E department on an unrelated matter was called in to accompany the defendant.

“He told officers he wanted to be honest and produced a silver butterfly knife,” Ms Donohue said.

“He said he had the knife because he was homeless.”

Parker also admitted to having a “very small amount” – 0.3 grams – of cannabis on him.

He was arrested, and told officers that he did not intend to cause any harm with the knife.

Parker has a “formidable and extensive” record, with 67 previous convictions for 151 offences. These include possession of a bladed article – when carrying two axes down Main Street in Pembroke in 2014 – and three separate offences against previous partners.

“The defendant is very much approaching this sentencing hearing with a degree of realism,” said Mr Griffiths, defending.

“He knows that it is likely that only a custodial sentence will be considered.”

Mr Griffiths said Parker was at Withybush Hospital “legitimately” and it was unlikely hospital staff or the police would have become aware of the knife or the cannabis had he not declared them.

He said Parker had been sleeping in a tent and that he had the knife “for practical purposes” and not for a “more sinister reason”.

On the assault, Mr Griffiths said: “He was involved in an argument with his girlfriend. Clearly he lost his temper and clearly was the aggressor.”

The court heard that his partner did not support the prosecution, and the pair were looking to reconcile when Parker is released from prison.

Mr Griffiths said Parker – whose given address to the court was Charles Avenue in Neyland – suffered from alcohol addition and depression.

“Hopefully whilst in custody he’ll be able to access some support,” he added.

Parker was jailed for 12 months for possessing the knife, and an additional two months for the assault. He received no separate penalty for the cannabis possession.