Police were called to the scene just before 10am after the body was discovered at an unnamed location in Freshwtaer East.

As a result of the discovery, Angle lifeboat was launched to search the coastline for further possible casualties.

“But as the search area expanded, more assets were required to cover the larger area,” commented a spokesperson for Tenby RNLI.

“As a result, we launched the all-weather Haydn Miller lifeboat to assist.”

The volunteer crews commenced their search to the south of St Govans Head where they were joined by the Coastguard helicopter Rescue 187.

The area that was searched (Image: Tenby RNLI)

The crews continued scouring the land and sea throughout the afternoon and eventually stood down just before 5pm. They have confirmed that nothing was found, and nobody was reported missing.

Dyfed-Powys Police are continuing to appeal for information following the discovery of the man who was believed to be in his 60s or 70s.

When he was found, he was wearing a blue sailing jacket and an orange halter, chino trousers and brown shoes. He also had white hair and a white beard.

Any information should be reported by calling 101 or emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk quoting reference DP-20230712-076.

They can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired, you should text the non-emergency number on 07811 311908.