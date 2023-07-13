Milford Haven Karate Club Chief instructor Kevin John together with his son Connor, 14, and fellow club member Josh Whatling, 21, are all representing Karate Wales when they compete against over 40 countries and around 5,000 athletes who are taking part in the four-day event.

Competitions begin today (Thursday, July 13), and will continue throughout the weekend before concluding on Sunday.

Being selected for Karate Wales is a well-deserved accomplishment for the members who have been regularly competing all over the UK and gaining valuable experience against some top quality opposition. They have also been attending regular compulsory Welsh squad training days.

Kevin will be competing in both veteran team and individual events while Connor and Josh will both be representing their teams as well as competing in individual events in their respective categories.

“It’s been a long, hard road for the lads with all the travelling that’s been involved and also having to give up so many weekends for training and competitions,” said Sensei Kevin. “But now is the time for us to fight on the biggest stage of them all.

“It’s the boys’ first taste of world level fighting, and it’s a real honour to fight alongside them both. This was a dream for Milford Haven Karate Club a few years ago, and now it has become a reality.

“To fight alongside my son has always been a dream for me and something I will remember for a long time. We really hope we can do Milford and Wales proud and hopefully, we will see more of our students on the world stage in the future.”

The three Milford competitors are being sponsored by the Milford Haven Round Table, PRP Training, CEM Days Haverfordwest, ThermalVent-Wales and West, Oberon Lodge (Buffs) and Mr Alan Dennison.

“We want to say a heartfelt thank you to our sponsors as without their help, none of this would have been possible,” added Sensei John.