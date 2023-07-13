Officers were patrolling the area just after midnight on March 25 when they observed a Peugeot van being driven towards them.

“It was in the middle of the road, and the police had to take evasive action to avoid a collision,” Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan told Haverfordwest magistrate this week.

Ms Vaughan went on to say that after temporarily losing sight of the vehicle as it drove through Steynton Road, they eventually discovered it parked up. They saw the driver get out and get into a taxi.

He was then identified as Andrew Skone, 24, of Fir Tree Close, Merlins Bridge, Haverfordwest.

During his police interview, Skone was found to be in possession of 0.5g of cocaine and 1g of cannabis.

During his appearance at Haverfordwest magistrates court he pleaded guilty to failing to stop when required to do so by police officers; of driving without due care and attention; using a vehicle without third party insurance; possessing the Class A drug, namely cocaine, and a fifth charge of possessing cannabis.

He was represented in court by Mr Tom Lloyd.

“He panicked, because he knew he should not have done what he did,” Mr Lloyd told the magistrates.

“He accepts full culpability.”

Mr Lloyd went on to say that his client has suffered considerably following his discharge from the army.

“He was in the infantry for three years, he had an accident when he was playing rugby and as a result he was discharged. This has had a serious effect on him.”

After considering the mitigation, magistrates ordered Skone to pay a total of £480 in fines, costs and a court surcharge. His licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

A forfeiture and destruction order was imposed on the drugs.