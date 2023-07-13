The event, on Saturday July 6, began with a 1500m swim ahead of a 42km bike ride, and finished with a 10km run through the area's beautiful coastal landscape.

Many visitors and supporters went along on Saturday to watch the athletes in action.

The triathlon, which was founded in 1994, is one of the oldest in Wales and attracts a diverse field of athletes, including relay teams with different levels of experience and abilities. It is organised by Pembrokeshire Triathlon Club.

Since 2020, it has been sponsored by Bluestone National Park Resort.

Once again, the 2023 event was selected to be part of the Welsh Triathlon Super Series and highlights can be seen on S4C on Friday July 21 at 8pm.

Among Saturday's competitors were five Bluestone employees, who took part in the event organised by Pembrokeshire Triathlon Club.

The female category was won by Claire Walters in 2:18:05, the open category by Gruffudd Lewis in 1:59:15, and the first relay team home was @leastwetri in 2:13:47.

Bluestone colleagues competed and volunteered. (Image: Bluestone National Park Resort)

Yvonne Buckingham, director of commercial at Bluestone, said the triathlon provides great sporting entertainment and boosts Pembrokeshire's profile by attracting participants and supporters from across the UK.

“Such events provide important economic and social value to the area, including health and wellbeing benefits. We’re pleased to have some of our colleagues competing as well and hope everyone had a great day, whether they were taking part or spectating,” said Yvonne.

The Bluestone team, which included Mike Slack, Lewis Hodgson, Dyfan Penfold, Matt Badger, and James McNamara, was also supported by colleagues who volunteered for the event.

Mike Slack, head of leisure at Bluestone, said: “It was a great event, well organised and supported.

"It’s a great feeling to take part in a triathlon, especially in our home county of Pembrokeshire. The support of visitors helps push you on over the course, as well as the amazing volunteers. A big thank you to all involved.”

David Astins, race director for Pembrokeshire Triathlon Club said: “Once again, we were pleased to have the support of Bluestone.

"It ensures we can put on one of the best triathlons possible with the help of a great group of volunteers and supporters who all play an instrumental role in it.

"Additionally, the event is a great way to highlight the best of Pembrokeshire in addition to supporting the local economy and communities.”

The 2024 event will take place on Saturday July 6, with further details at www.pembstri.org.uk.