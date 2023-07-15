More than 100 primary school pupils from across Pembrokeshire attended an energy-themed Science Aglow event at the Merlin Theatre in Pembrokeshire College.

Organised and hosted by the Dragon LNG Darwin Experience, See Science and The Association of Science Education, it exposed participants to a range of STEM providers and possible future career options.

Johnston Community Primary School, Fenton Community Primary School, Mary Immaculate Catholic Primary School and Lamphey Primary School were in attendance and their pupils took part in a round robin of workshops led by ORE Catapult, Pembrokeshire Coastal Forum and The Royal Society of Chemistry.

During the event pupils showcased their science communication skills and presented their school projects to Sam and Amy from the Dragon LNG Darwin Experience.

The heat is on! (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

The day finished with a bang from an interactive stage show ‘We’ve got the Power!’ performed by The Royal Institution, a world-renowned charity dedicated to connecting people to science.

Science Aglow originated in 2001 with the aim of linking schools with the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) industry and giving pupils the opportunity to develop their science presentation skills.

A total of 108 children took part in the event at the Merlin Theatre. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Amy Belcher, project officer at the Dragon LNG Darwin Experience, said: ‘What a fantastic day! The energy theme for this event worked really well and it gave pupils a unique chance to interact with a range of local and national experts in STEM."

The youngsters were pleased to present their school science projects to the experts. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)