Dyfed-Powys Police received a report of a man being assaulted at around 6pm on Monday, June 26 at the Victoria Road entrance to Milford Marina.

The man did not need hospital treatment, a police spokesperson confirmed.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation, should report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired, text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.

When reporting information, quote the reference: DP-20230626-324.