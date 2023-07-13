The BBC says it is re-starting its investigation into the conduct of the the 61-year-old newsreader, after police concluded that allegations he paid a young person for sexually explicit images did not involve criminality.

On Wednesday, Edwards was revealed by his wife to be the BBC presenter at the centre of the claims when, after five days of rumours, she issued a statement on his behalf, saying he was in hospital with serious mental health issues.

The BBC's director general says the case remains very complex and the internal inquiry would follow due process, whilst The Sun newspaper, who broke the story, says it didn't intend to suggest Edwards had done anything criminal.

The newsreader is best known for presenting the BBC News at 10 as well covering major events, including the Queen’s death and the Coronation of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla.

He has lived in Dulwich, London, with his wife Vicky Flind, and their five children, but has also continued to tirelessly champion Welsh culture.

Six years ago he visited Maenclochog to present a lecture based on his book ‘City Mission’ which traced the history of London's Welsh chapels.

During his lecture, he agreed to accompany a local singer on the piano, and confirmed his interest in church music, and in particular, pipe organs, having being taught to play at his local chapel near Llanelli.

He has served as organist at the Jewin Presbyterian Chapel in central London, for which he has campaigned vigorously to retain.

He has also been a keen advocate on saving church and chapel organs from being lost to vandalism, neglect and destruction.

Last year, in recognition of his allegiance to Welsh culture, Edwards was accepted into the Gorsedd at the National Eisteddfod in Tregaron.

Huw Edwards has strong connections to west Wales. (Image: Joe Giddens/PA Wire)

He has also been a regular visitor to Aberaeron, with his father, the late Hywel Teifi Edwards, having been born in the nearby village of Aberarth.

Hywel Teifi Edwards attended Aberaeron Grammar School and the University College of Wales, Aberystwyth before moving to Llangennech in 1966 with his wife, Aerona, and their two young children, Huw and Meinir.

He lectured at the University of Wales and later became Professor and Head of the Welsh Department and was a leading authority on the history of the National Eisteddfod.

Hywel Teifi Edwards stood twice for Plaid Cymru as a parliamentary candidate 1983 and represented Llangennech on Dyfed County Council for 12 years.

Huw Edwards was suspended from his position at the BBC on Sunday, July 9, following an exclusive article in The Sun.

The family of the young person made a complaint to the BBC on May 19.

On Wednesday, Vicky Flind shared a statement on behalf of her husband.

She said he was 'suffering from serious mental health issues' and is now 'receiving in-patient hospital care where he will stay for the foreseeable future' as she asked for privacy for her family.