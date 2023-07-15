With this in mind, a grant from the Arts Society of West Wales supported a visit by 22 pupils from Years 5 and 6 of St Teilo’s Roman Catholic School, Tenby, to Picton Castle Gardens.

The aim was for the children to enjoy creating some nature-based artwork stimulated by exploration of the gardens.

Picton’s learning officer, Kate Barrett, led the day, supported by class teacher Sophie Frearson and volunteers from the Arts Society.

A very happy day of outdoor learning. (Image: Arts Society of West Wales)

After a discussion on biodiversity, the children visited the wildlife garden to see its hedgehog house, insect and bat hotels. Great excitement was generated by dipping in the lily ponds for water skaters and other aquatic wildlife.

On a woodland trail, the children used binoculars to spot birds and magnifying glasses to examine their smaller finds.

At the Bamboozlum, a small bamboo forest leading to a climbable maze of tree branches, the children enjoyed a mid-morning snack of fresh fruit provided by the Young Arts Group.

After lunch, one group of children settled down to model an animal of their choice in clay.

The other children gathered under the branches of the amazing Great Twisted Cedar Tree. From a collection of leaves, pebbles, blossoms, fir cones, feathers and other natural materials, with a lot of running around and enthusiasm, each child produced a collage on the ground, or balanced on the branches of this spectacular tree.

Pupil Caoimhe's lovely woodland collage. (Image: Arts Society of West Wales)

Each artistic creation was photographed before being returned to nature. The groups then changed round so that each child participated in both activities.

From degree of engagement and enthusiasm shown, the diverse and delightful art generated, it was clear that this was a joyful and highly successful day.