Boyo Bravemansgame, by the flock’s senior stock ram, Lowerye Vladamir, has already taken the male and reserve overall championship at Stafford Show on his only outing this year.

After spirited bidding, the hammer finally fell at 24,000gns to Graham Foster for his Springhill flock, based at Newtownstewart, Northern Ireland.

Further down the price list, Foxhill Benadict, met a 4,600gns bid. By All Star and out of a Logie Durno Olympian daughter, this one sold in partnership to David Lewis for his Pembroke flock at Narberth, and Gareth Lee, Kidwelly, for the recently established Calogale flock.

Selling for 3,400gns was the best from the Logie Durno string of William and Carole Ingram, Inverurie, Aberdeenshire, with Logie Durno Barbarian. This Crogham Aries II son is out of a homebred Loanhead Talisman daughter. Picking this one out in partnership were R G and R A Jones and Sons, Haverfordwest, for the Robleston flock and Arywn Thomas, Whitland, for the Arbryn flock.

Then at 3,200gns wrapping up the final part of the dispersal of the Castellau flock was Tim Prichard, Llantrisant. Castellau Ball Boy is by Logie Durno Watchman and is out of a homebred Knockin Shockin daughter. This one caught the eye of Tom Nancekivell, Bude, Cornwall, for his Heatham flock and Ben and Amelia Watts, Ashburton, Devon, for the Willow flock.

Leading female trade at 3,800gns was the overall champion from the pre-sale show, Manor House Bond Girl from George Hoggard, Newark, Nottinghamshire. Described by the judge, Graham Foster, Springhill, as simply oozing style, presence and fantastic carcass attributes, this Springhill Vodka sired ewe lamb is out of a Springhill Untouchable-sired Logie Durno bred daughter.

Taking this one home to Pembrokeshire was previous buyer Gareth Lee.

Averages: 18 shearling ewes £1,160.83; 10 ewe lambs £1,163.40; 22 shearling rams £1,663.30; 89 ram lambs £1,713.60 (McCartneys).

Other leading prices:

Ram lambs

• Logie Durno Barracuda from William and Carole Ingram, sold for 3,000gns to C Lewis, Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire.

• Carnew Brave Heart, from Jonathan Aiken, sold for 2,800gns to R G and R A Jones and Sons, Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire.

• Wernfawr Boss, from D J Curran, sold for 2,000gns to Heath and Cowles, Raglan, Monmouthsire.

Shearling rams

• Thackwood Alfred The Great, from Messrs Wales, sold for 2,300gns to E Evans, Mold, Flintshire.