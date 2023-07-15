The annual art auction at Narberth's Oriel Q Gallery is its main fund-raiser of the year.

The auction pieces can now be viewed in the gallery at 11 Market Street and bids can be placed online.

The whole gallery is currently dedicated to works that will be sold on a 50/50 basis to help support the gallery through to 2024.

It is hoped to attract bidders, artists and collectors from all over the UK and beyond.

The auction will close on Saturday July 29.

It can be viewed online at orielqnarberth.com/auction.

The Gallery is open from 10am to 4pm Wednesday to Saturday.

For more information, see the website or call 01834 218894.