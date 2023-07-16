The annual handover dinner at Hotel Plas Hyfryd in Narberth saw retiring president Phil Thompson pass the presidency to himself as he assumed the top position for a second consecutive term.

Former president Elaine Bradbury presented the chain of office to Phil.

Entertainment for the evening as provided by Sereni, an all-female vocal quartet, who performed a well-received medley of popular songs for the assembled Rotarians and their guests.

Upcoming Rotary events in Phil's year of office include Narberth Outdoor Rock at Narberth RFC on August 12, including Queen and Bon Jovi tribute bands.

The popular Duck Race and Pig Roast at Cresswell Quay will be held on Friday September 1 from 6pm to 9.30pm.

Recent projects for Narberth and Whitland Rotary included the completion of work at Narberth's Bus Stop Project youth centre, following voluntary work by staff from the A40 Llanddewi Velfrey by-pass contractors, CR Civil Engineering.

For membership enquiries and further information about Narberth and Whitland Rotary, see www.nwrotary.co.uk.

The club meets every Wednesday at Hotel Plas Hyfryd.