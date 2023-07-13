The Europe has been operating on the Fishguard to Rosslare run for the last 21 years.

She boasts an onboard tiered stern lounge comprising of a bar, stage and dance floor, a Hygge Lounge, Stena Plus lounge, a duty free shop, family lounge, children's playroom, cinema, self-service restaurant, ensuite cabins and extensive exterior decks.

At 24,828 tonnes and 149 metres long she can carry 480 cars or 1,120 lane metres of freight and up to 1,400 passengers. She has a total of 452 berths.

After final sailing to Rosslare, she departed for Falmouth for dry-dock before picking up a charter on the Gibraltar Straits between Spain and Morocco.

The Stena Nordica will take up the service from Rosslare.

The newer Nordica is 24,206 tones and 170 metres long. She can take 450 passengers, 300 cars or 1,700 lane metres of freight, meaning that she can take less passengers and more freight.

She has 152 cabins with a total of 222 berths.

Fully refurbished, the Nordica features a Stena Plus Lounge,a relaxing Hygge Recline Lounge, The Living Room, two Movie Lounges, top-tier Duty Free shopping, food and drink options and pet friendly cabins.

The Nordica will depart daily from Fishguard at 1.30am and 2pm. She will depart from Rosslare 8.15 am and 7.30pm.

When the Europe departed for the last time, locals were asked to sound their car horns once or twice, if in the vicinity of the Parrog in Goodwick or overlooking the harbour.

Fishguard Friendly Faces who welcome the cruise ships into Fishguard waved her off with flags from the Fishguard Bay Welcome area at the end of the port.