Paternoster Farm in Pembroke was named among The Good Food Guide's 100 best local restaurants of 2023.

The Good Food Guide’s best local restaurant award has been running for 13 years and celebrates "the places that are the beating heart of communities around Britain".

This year's awards received more than 37,000 nominations from restaurants across the UK, the strongest field of contenders The Good Food Guide said it had ever seen.

Congratulations to @RocketRye and all of the restaurants from Wales that have made Britain's 100 Best Local Restaurants of 2023.

Describing how they decide the winners, The Good Food Guide said: "Using the nominations as a driving force, we inspected all 100 of the restaurants that made our final list, plus a great number more, to decide which ones should make the grade.

"Some are old favourites, others are new to the Guide and prove that we need you to help us highlight the very best places. This is your brilliant list."

Speaking about the culinary scene in Wales, The Good Food Guide added: "With its food strongly defined by the sea, the mountains and lush pasture, Wales has proved to be a magnet for talented chefs in the past two decades.

"They put the principality’s exceptional produce to very good use."

The Pembrokeshire restaurant named among the best in the UK

Paternoster Farm - Pembroke, Pembrokeshire

Overall rating: Good

Uniqueness: Very good

Deliciousness: Good

Warmth: Good

Strength of recommendation: Good

The Good Food Guide said: "'Field to fork' doesn’t get more direct than this. Paternoster is a working farm in the depths of rural Pembrokeshire, reached down a puddly track off the B4320.

"You arrive to a charming muddle of farm buildings, at the heart of which is the whitewashed restaurant in a former milking parlour.

"Safari-style tarpaulins shelter a farmyard dining area, while inside seating is at assorted vintage tables, some of them slotted into the old milking stalls.

"It’s earthy and rustic, with animal skulls and wooden kitchen utensils on the walls, pampas grass hanging from the rafters, and a happy glow from storm lamps and candles."

The other Welsh restaurants named in the UK's best 100 by The Good Food Guide

There were seven restaurants across Wales named in The Good Food Guide's 100 best local restaurants of 2023:

Y Polyn - Nantgaredig, Carmarthenshire

Rocket and Rye - Cowbridge, Glamorgan

The Warren - Carmarthen, Carmarthenshire

Heathcock - Cardiff, Glamorgan

The Black Bear Inn - Bettws Newydd, Monmouthshire

Yr Hen Printworks - Cardigan, Ceredigion

To see all the restaurants in the UK that made the top 100 visit the The Good Food Guide website.