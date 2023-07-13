And people have also been left wondering who, how, why and where - this time in south Pembrokeshire - after a plane was seen flying high through the skies.

Flying behind it was a large banner with the message ‘Love you always RJ. Sorry XX’

So, if RJ is reading this story, please let us know!

Is RJ in someone's bad books - or is it the person who was in need of such an apology that could be shared by the thousands of people who saw it?

But the biggest question, and the one that everyone is bound to be asking is…What in the world did you do that warrants an apology of such epic proportions?

The plane was spotted flying over Neyland on Wednesday afternoon at precisely 6.10pm, before heading across the Cleddau towards Pembroke Dock.

If anyone has any information concerning this heart-wrenching banner, let the the Western Telegraph reporters know - in the strictest of confident, of course!