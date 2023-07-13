This year the daytime event will take the form of a family social in Haverfordwest, with activities and supporter stalls to ensure there’s plenty for everyone to do and see.

It will take place in the Picton Centre and in attendance will be a whole range of support organisations, ranging from Hywel Dda University Health Board, Stonewall, the WI, Mind and and many, many more in between.

The event starts at 2pm this Saturday, July 15 and is open to all.

On Saturday evening the fun moves to the Boulevard Theatre in Milford Haven for a fabulous Pride party, featuring food and some fantastic entertainment.

Headlining is X Factor winner Matt Terry who will be showcasing his new album and will be supported by the amazing Abba Divas.

“Pembrokeshire Pride was set up last year to promote a more inclusive and diverse Pembrokeshire and regularly organises events, activities and get-togethers for members of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies,” said Drew Baker, chairman.

“Last year was the first Pembrokeshire Pride event and it was such a massive success. It showed people that they are not alone and can have confidence to be who they are.”

Entry is free but it is also ticket only, and strictly no-one will be allowed entry without a valid ticket. Tickets can be obtained from https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/pembrokeshire-pride