THE FORMER manager of a vintage watch and jewellery shop has appeared in court accused of defrauding the business out of more than £15,000.
Robert Patrick, of Crug Yr Efydd in Crymych, Pembrokeshire, faces a charge of fraud by abuse of position.
The offence is said to have taken place between January 2012 and September 2021 at Banbury Vintage Watch & Jewellery Co.
It is alleged by the prosecution that Patrick dishonestly abused his position to make personal gains, in the form of cash and jewellery, worth £15,153.
Patrick, 63, appeared at Oxford Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, June 27.
The defendant was ordered to attend Oxford Magistrates’ Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on July 27.
