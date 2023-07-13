Robert Patrick, of Crug Yr Efydd in Crymych, Pembrokeshire, faces a charge of fraud by abuse of position.

The offence is said to have taken place between January 2012 and September 2021 at Banbury Vintage Watch & Jewellery Co.

For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our new Facebook group here.

It is alleged by the prosecution that Patrick dishonestly abused his position to make personal gains, in the form of cash and jewellery, worth £15,153.

Patrick, 63, appeared at Oxford Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, June 27.

The defendant was ordered to attend Oxford Magistrates’ Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on July 27.