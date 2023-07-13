The overnight closures will effect the A4076 at Freemens Way, between Salutation Square Roundabout and Merlins Bridge roundabout which will remain closed between 7pm on Saturday, July 15 and 7am on Sunday, July 16.

The second road affected by the closures will be the A40 between Salutation Square Roundabout and Scotchwell Roundabout which will be closed between 7pm on Sunday evening, July 16, and 7am on Monday, July 17.

Pembrokeshire County Council has confirmed that diversions will be put in place during both closures.