Two of Haverfordwest’s busiest trunk roads will be closed to all traffic this weekend as highway workers carry out essential carriage maintenance.
The overnight closures will effect the A4076 at Freemens Way, between Salutation Square Roundabout and Merlins Bridge roundabout which will remain closed between 7pm on Saturday, July 15 and 7am on Sunday, July 16.
The second road affected by the closures will be the A40 between Salutation Square Roundabout and Scotchwell Roundabout which will be closed between 7pm on Sunday evening, July 16, and 7am on Monday, July 17.
Pembrokeshire County Council has confirmed that diversions will be put in place during both closures.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here