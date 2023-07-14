Franchescha Platt, 33, of St Anne’s Place, Hakin, Milford Haven, was found guilty of failing to provide information by Llanelli Magistrates Court on July 11.

She committed the offence on January 18 when she failed to provide Dyfed-Powys Police with information relating to the identity of the driver of a Mercedes C200 which was believed to have been involved in an earlier offence.

She was given six points on her licence and ordered to pay £660 fine, £264 surcharge and £90 costs.

Aled Morgan, 36, of St Clears, was found guilty of failing to provide information by Llanelli Magistrates Court on July 4.

He committed the offence on January 11 when he failed to provide Dyfed-Powys Police with information relating to the identity of the driver of a Peugeot 207 which was believed to have been involved in an offence.

He was given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £660 fine, £264 surcharge and £90 costs.