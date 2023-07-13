- Haverfordwest County take on KF Shkendija of North Macedonia in the first leg of their Europa Conference qualifier tonight.
- The game is taking place at the home of North Macedonia's national team, the 33,000 capacity national Tose Proeski Arena.
