Uefa Europa Conference League: KF Shkendija v Haverfordwest County

By Adam Hughes

  • Haverfordwest County take on KF Shkendija of North Macedonia in the first leg of their Europa Conference qualifier tonight.
  • The game is taking place at the home of North Macedonia's national team, the 33,000 capacity national Tose Proeski Arena.

