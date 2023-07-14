Out of the 112 Welsh people competing, 26 are from west Wales and have been selected following their performances during a series of challenging regional competitions.

From beauty therapy in Pembrokeshire to restaurant services in Ceredigion, young people from across Wales will be testing their skills in 37 different categories.

As well as boosting their skills and confidence, competitors who impress under the pressure of a national final could be in with a chance of representing the UK at the “Skills Olympics” in Shanghai 2026.

Tomos Rees is from Llandysul and is competing in Accountancy Technician. He said: “It feels amazing to have been shortlisted for the WorldSkills UK National Finals.

"I’ve been working hard all year, so to be given the opportunity to showcase my skills to professionals in my field is a real privilege.

"The competitions have given me the confidence to push forward in my career, and I’ve met a lot of good friends along the way.

"I’ve gained real hands-on experience, and I’m hoping I’ve done enough to be put forward to compete internationally in years to come."

Pembrokeshire College has the highest number of Welsh competitors competing in Foundation Skills, a group of competitions designed for students who have a statement of Special Educational Needs (SEN) and/or disabilities.

Successful competitors will be competing throughout November for gold, silver, and bronze medals, with over 50 WorldSkills UK National Finals taking place over nine different venues.

The competition will culminate in a celebratory ceremony held in Greater Manchester, where the winners will be crowned the best in their trade. The accountancy skills (Image: WorldSkills UK)

Welsh Government Minister for Economy, Vaughan Gething, said: “As a nation we are committed to investing in future generations, and skills competitions are an effective way to upskill young people and provide them with the tools they need to build successful careers in the future.

"The annual success we continue to witness from our Welsh competitors demonstrates the force of talent and potential in Wales as well as the top-notch instruction and training they receive. Competitions significantly increase the delivery and development of skills throughout the nation.

"The WorldSkills programme helps to produce a talented workforce that is fit for the future, not just by allowing young people to master their practical skills in a competitive atmosphere and showcase their potential on a global stage.”