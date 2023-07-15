Concerns about the condition of Tenby’s Market Hall have previously been raised with local politicians and councillors, with the county council - which has responsibility for maintaining it – coming in for criticism.

Members of Pembrokeshire County Council’s full council, meeting on July 13, were to consider a notice of motion on the hall, made by Tenby county councillor Michael Williams.

The notice of motion read: “That Pembrokeshire County Council initiate a full structural survey of Tenby market building to establish the condition of the building, together with an examination of its potential.

“The building is a listed building of considerable historical significance in the town centre, which has sadly lacked investment over many years.”

Members of the council agreed the matter should be referred to the council’s Cabinet for consideration at a later date.