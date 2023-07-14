Dr Alan James Gibson, affectionately known as Dr G, was a respected family GP in Haverfordwest’s Winch Lane practice for 32 years.

And since the 1980s, he had taken a leading role in the running of the Bowlings Riding Centre at Rudbaxton, where he provided huge support to his wife Janet who had established the business in 1972.

Former patients of Dr Gibson have recalled him as ‘a true gentleman’, ‘a wonderful man’ and ‘the best’.

It was testament to his popularity that hundreds of people attended his funeral at St Martin’s Church, Rudbaxton on Thursday July 6, where his brother-in-law, Martin Lewis, gave the eulogy.

He thanked Dr Gibson for his prolonged service to the community, the comfort he gave people through his medical knowledge and his consideration for those around him and praised his ‘eloquence, charm and charisma’.

Although born in Philadelphia, USA, where his chartered accountant father was temporarily working, Dr Gibson counted himself as a true Scotsman through his parents’ heritage.

The family returned to the UK when he was a baby and settled in Bristol, but 13-year-old Alan found himself crossing the Atlantic once again in 1940 when he and his younger brother Peter were evacuated to distant relatives in Toronto, Canada to escape the bombings of the Second World War.

Alan continued with his studies in high school in Canada, where he proved to be a ‘sparkling pupil’ before embarking on a pre-med course at the University of Toronto.

After one year, he was summoned by the British Government to return to the UK in order to complete his compulsory National Service. He opted to join the Royal Navy and during his time there he served as a junior rating.

Following his completion and discharge, he was awarded a place at the University of Glasgow, from where he graduated as a doctor.

His first professional post was as a houseman serving in one of the Bristol hospitals.

Having holidayed in Pembrokeshire, he vowed to continue his medical career in the county.

He secured a locum post in the Newport and Fishguard areas in the mid-1950s before returned to the Bristol Infirmary as its Senior Registrar.

But Dr Gibson had, said Mr Lewis, ‘left his heart in Pembrokeshire’ and eventually he gained a position in the Winch Lane Practice in Haverfordwest, which was to be his workplace for the next 32 years.

He married Janet in 1983, and alongside his dedicated work in the medical practice, where by now he was a partner, he threw himself into the successful management of Bowlings Riding School.

As an enthusiastic yachtsman, and a prominent member of Dale Sailing Club, Dr Gibson’s commitment to Janet and her business was proved when he sold his yacht and bought a tractor to help with the riding school’s work.

Over the years, the successful enterprise has shared its love of equine pursuits with thousands of people of all ages, not least those who have benefitted from its Riding for the Disabled sessions.

Mr Lewis added his thanks to Dr Gibson for ‘the 40 years of happiness you brought to my dear sister, Janet’.

In addition to Janet, Dr Gibson is survived by three children, 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren,

Following the funeral service, Dr Gibson was laid to rest in the churchyard of St Michael’s, Rudbaxton.

Donations in his memory may be made to The Pembrokeshire RDA Group,

c/o Mrs Jo Goldsmith, 26 Lower Quay Road,

Hook, Haverfordwest, SA62 4LR

