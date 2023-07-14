An Enhancing Pembrokeshire grant of £20,000, in collaboration with the Armed Forces Covenant Fund Trust, has funded a peer mentor, who supports many people, not just veterans, at its former Catholic school site.

The funding also allowed the continuation of weekday Naafi breaks where participants can chat and enjoy the company of other veterans.

There is a focus on older veterans living in the local area, but all ages and people from all walks of life are now involved.

Peer mentor Kevin Stanley, who is himself a Royal Navy veteran, offers support in accessing digital platforms, paperwork, referrals, housing and benefits as well as a friendly ear for people to turn to.

There are currently around 26 activities on offer throughout the week, ranging from knitting to IT skills while a food poverty grant has allowed for a weekly lunch to be offered. More than 450 people attended throughout May.

Volunteers prepare the lunch and The VC Gallery works closely with PAVS to find people willing to volunteer for activities and lunches, with around 4,000 hours given across the organisation this year.

The Enhancing Pembrokeshire grant distributes funds raised by Second Homes Tax for new projects to help address the negative impact of second homes and add value to communities.

Armed Forces Champion Cllr Simon Hancock said: “It was inspiring to see the work being done in Pembroke Dock at The VC Gallery. The support for both veterans and residents is something to be proud of.”

Armed Forces Covenant Liaison Officer, Hayley Edwards emphasised the vital work that the VC Gallery does for Veterans and the Armed Forces Community.

“The VC Gallery is the cornerstone for support for our veterans in Pembrokeshire," she said.

"The great work that Kevin does as the Armed Forces Peer Mentor is vital for our Veterans wellbeing quality of life.’’

More information about the Armed Forces Covenant Fund Trust can be found online.