WE have 2,900 members in our Western Telegraph Camera Club.

The keen photographers have been capturing the beauty of Pembrokeshire with some incredible daily images. 

They have been capturing beautiful scenic views, local wildlife, weather-related images and interesting findings on beaches.

Here are just a few of our recent favourites.

Western Telegraph: Sunrise over Goodwick. Picture: Laura HemingwaySunrise over Goodwick. Picture: Laura Hemingway (Image: Laura Hemingway (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Duckling at Stackpole.Duckling at Stackpole. (Image: Liam Woolley (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Raindrops on flower.Raindrops on flower. (Image: Deborah O'Brien (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Spotted flycatcher.Spotted flycatcher. (Image: Alice Kilner (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Sand dragon on North Beach, Tenby.Sand dragon on North Beach, Tenby. (Image: Charles Cole (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Ceibwr Bay.Ceibwr Bay. (Image: Lee Williams (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Puffin gathering.Puffin gathering. (Image: Philip Haskett-Smith (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

