The man was found at 10am on Wednesday at an undisclosed location on Freshwater West.

He was wearing a blue sailing jacket and an orange halter, chino trousers and brown shoes. He also had white hair and a white beard and believed to be in his 60s or 70s.

Dyfed-Powys Police are continuing to appeal for information as to his identity.

Yesterday (Thursday) afternoon both Angle and St Davids lifeboats were launched again following new information regarding the incident.

Angle lifeboat was tasked with conducting searches of the coastline from Dale, heading around to St Anne’s Head, West Dale, Marloes, Gateholm, Jack Sound and an entire lap of Skomer Island.

St David’s lifeboat conducted a shoreline search of the coast in St Bride’s Bay, down to Skomer Island.

Both lifeboats, along with Tenby all weather lifeboat and coastguard recue helicopter 187, had searched an area souht of St Govans Head the day before.

Both lifeboats began searching shortly after 2pm yesterday. After their searches both boats rendezvoused just north of Jack Sound where they were then stood down with thanks to return to their stations.

On their return journey Angle lifeboat’s voluntary crew members conducted a final sweep around the west side of Skokholm island before heading home.

Angle lifeboat was back on station and readied for service once again at 4:15pm.