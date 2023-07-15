Whether it's hearing old stories, seeing old pictures or videos, it can allow us to reminisce over past times.

Here we delve into the Western Telegraph archive for some pictures of people from the Pembroke Dock area over the last century, from Armed Forces personnel and former mayors to local artists, schools closing and charity rides.

How many of these people do you recognise?

RAF Pembroke Dock personnel. Picture: Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre.

Pembroke Dock Bridge Club's first birthday celebrations in 2018. Picture: Irene Delahunty

Pembroke Dock artist Nina Camplin painted dogs around Dimond Street in 2018.

St Mary's School, Pembroke Dock as it closed its doors in 2019.

Evel Knieval riders in Pembroke Dock in 2019

A Victory Tea in Gwyther Street, Pembroke Dock

Cleddau Bridge plaque unveiling in 2020. Pictured: Phil Lloyd, George Manning (then-mayor of Pembroke Dock) and Cllr Joshua Beynon.

Former Pembroke Dock mayor William Thomas Nevin unveiling a plaque.

Sydney Rollings Store, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock in the 1930s. Picture: Owen James via Our Pembrokeshire Memories

We also have a nostalgia group on Facebook where people share their memories and photos. If you would like to join and share your own photos and memories, search Our Pembrokeshire Memories on Facebook or click here.