As lifeguards Hannah Pusey and Emily Cross were patrolling on the Newport Sands beach, they were approached by a kayaker on the water’s edge.

He told them that he had been kayaking with friends off the neighouring beach at Cwm-yr-Eglwys where had lost sight of one his party. After making contact with them, he proceeded to kayak back out towards Cwm-yr-Eglwys.

But after he had travelled a considerable distance, Senior Lifeguard Hannah Pusey noticed his kayak had capsized due to the strong wind and choppy sea conditions.

“Lifeguard Emily Cross immediately grabbed a tube and paddled out on a rescue board to assist the kayaker,” explained an RNLI spokesperson.

“But when Emily reached him, he was exhausted from trying to climb back onto his kayak. He had also become entangled in a fishing line which made it very difficult to secure him onto the rescue board.”

A paddleboarder and a sailing yacht stopped to see if Emily required assistance and the paddleboarder helped to paddle in the kayak which enabled Emily to help the kayaker onto her board. She was then able to return him safely to shore.

“What we witnessed was an extremely impressive rescue,” commented one of the people who was on board the sailing yacht.

"I have no doubt that the actions of those coastguards saved the man’s life.”