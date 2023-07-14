From beauty therapy to restaurant services to welding and plumbing, Pembrokeshire’s competitors will be vying for a for gold, silver, and bronze medals, with over 50 WorldSkills UK National Finals taking place over nine different venues later this year.

Pembrokeshire College also has the highest number of Welsh competitors participating in Foundation Skills, a group of competitions designed for students who have a statement of Special Educational Needs (SEN) and/or disabilities.

Foundation Skills students from Pembrokeshire will take part in the horticulture, health and social care and IT software solutions categories.

The competition will culminate in a celebratory ceremony held in Greater Manchester, where the winners will be crowned the best in their trade.

Those unable to attend the Manchester-based events and competitions will be able to watch online through a special broadcast featuring action from the finals as well as interviews and advice from previous winners, experts, and career advisors.

As well as boosting their skills and confidence, competitors who impress under the pressure of a national final could be in with a chance of representing the UK at the Skills Olympics in Shanghai 2026.

Pembrokeshire College plumbing student Thomas Evans said it felt amazing to be shortlisted for the WorldSkills National Finals.

“It’s great to see the hard work pay off and have the opportunity to showcase my skills on a UK wide platform,” said Thomas.

“By competing, I’ve been able to progress my technical and personal skills in ways I wouldn’t have outside of competitions.

“I’ll be grabbing this opportunity with both hands with the hope of competing internationally in years to come.”

The WorldSkills UK competition-based development programmes are designed by industry experts so that young people, including those with learning disabilities or additional needs, can get work-ready.

In a survey carried out by past entrants, 90% said that their careers progression had improved, and 86% stated that their personal and employability skills had improved after participating in skills competitions.

Welsh Government minister for economy, Vaughan Gething, said: “As a nation we are committed to investing in future generations, and skills competitions are an effective way to upskill young people and provide them with the tools they need to build successful careers in the future.

"The annual success we continue to witness from our Welsh competitors demonstrates the force of talent and potential in Wales as well as the top-notch instruction and training they receive.”