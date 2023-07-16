This will be the second time that Tomos Williams has brought this show to Narberth Jazz, and it can be enjoyed at The Plas Hotel, Natberth on Thursday July 20.

Tomos, who hails from Aberystwyth, is unique in straddling both the folk and jazz worlds.

He has played internationally with the ground-breaking Welsh folk band Fernhill for the past 15 years.

As well as leading 7 Steps and Khamira, he also leads the Welsh jazz/folk band Burum which uses Welsh traditional melodies in a modern jazz context, which has played and toured in the US, India and France.

Meanwhile, excitement is mounting for Narberth Jazz's premier event of the year - the Garden Party at Lampeter House, Lampeter Velfrey.

Once again, Julian and Mami Williams have kindly offered the use of their terrace and garden for the party on Saturday August 5.

Headlining will be The Constellation Big Band playing a selction of hits from the big band era.

Jazzology will support with a feel good set of American classics.

Get your tickets in advance www.narberthjazz.wales/events

