A second yellow weather warning has been issued in as many days as strong winds are set to batter Pembrokeshire this weekend.
The Met Office has issued a Yellow Weather warning for Saturday, July 15, as an "unseasonably windy day is likely" which could cause damage to trees and leave households without power.
The weather warning will be in place from 9am tomorrow until midnight and will bring with it gusts of up to 55mph.
The strong wind warning will be in place for most areas across Pembrokeshire including Haverfordwest, Tenby and St David's.
This follows the yellow weather warning issued yesterday by the Met Office for strong winds - which is currently in place across Pembrokeshire.
What to expect from the Met Office issued weather warning in Pembrokeshire
The Met Office said the yellow weather warning will be in place across Pembrokeshire on Saturday due to unseasonably windy conditions.
The weather warning issued by the Met Office said to expect:
- Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely
- Some short-term loss of power and other services is possible
- It’s likely that some coastal routes, seafronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves
- Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely
- Some damage to trees or temporary structures such as marquees, tents & inflatables, could occur
A Met Office spokesperson added: "A deep area of low pressure will affect parts of the UK on Saturday with some very strong gusts of wind likely to its south.
"A blustery and showery day (with some thunder) will see winds gust widely to 40 mph, and perhaps up to 55 mph during the daytime in association with showers.
"The strongest gusts are likely to occur mainly, but by no means exclusively, over hills and along coasts particularly in east and southeast England during the afternoon.
"Some minor damage and travel disruption is likely. Winds will moderate later in the evening and overnight."
A lively jet stream will make for a wet and windy spell this weekend. pic.twitter.com/OcZid4B6rf— Met Office (@metoffice) July 12, 2023
Everywhere in Wales set to be affected by the strong wind warning
According to the Met Office, these are all the areas in Wales set to be affected by the strong wind warning on Saturday (July 15):
- Blaenau Gwent
- Bridgend
- Caerphilly
- Cardiff
- Carmarthenshire
- Ceredigion
- Gwynedd
- Merthyr Tydfil
- Monmouthshire
- Neath Port Talbot
- Newport
- Pembrokeshire
- Powys
- Rhondda Cynon Taf
- Swansea
- Torfaen
- Vale of Glamorgan
For tips on staying safe during strong winds visit the Met Office website.
