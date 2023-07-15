THE members of our Western Telegraph Camera Club are always out and about capturing the beauty of the county. 

We have 2,900 members who are constantly taking great photos from all over Pembrokeshire, including of landmarks, beauty spots, historic buildings and the nature on show.

We usually set our members a theme and this week, the theme is puffins to celebrate the adorable residents of Skomer Island.

We received more than a dozen submissions and here are just a few of our favourites.

Western Telegraph: Peeping puffin.Peeping puffin. (Image: Louisa Wheeler (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Posing puffinPosing puffin (Image: Ka John (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Dinnertime!Dinnertime! (Image: Philip Haskett-Smith (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Puffin.Puffin. (Image: Ian West (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Puffins having a chat.Puffins having a chat. (Image: Lucy Crockford (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Peeking puffling.Peeking puffling. (Image: Alan Merrett (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.