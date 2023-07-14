Eighteen gardens opened their gates to visitors during St Davids City Open Gardens Weekend.

The event raised £2,711 for Prostate Cymru and EcoDewi, St Davids Peninsula Sustainability Group, through ticket sales, the Gardeners’ Market in Cross Square and the entrepreneurial gardeners selling plants and refreshments of all kinds during the two days.

A variety of gardens were open to the public, including those at the nearby Bug Farm, Lower Treginnis Farms for City Children and Dewi’s Acre community garden.

“It was a resounding success,” said organiser, Julia Horton-Mansfield, who with her husband, John, is already planning next year’s event.

“We held the first Open Gardens weekend in 2018 to help with prostate cancer awareness and raise funds for Prostate Cymru.

“Each year the plan is to have a bit of community fun, share the city’s gardens with the curious passer-by or visitor who always wondered what was tucked away behind the houses and cottages here.

“It is always a delightfully mad and enjoyable weekend - wonderfully sociable and friendly - so do put next year’s date (June 29th and 30th) in your diaries now,” said Julia.

Event patron Iolo Williams commended the gardeners for their work to improve sustainability.

“Well done for all your hard work to help wildlife in and around St Davids, “ he said.

Anyone who might like to volunteer, or join in with their garden, or patch of land next year. Or who would like to support the drive to raise wildlife and general environmental awareness in our City of St Davids please can get in touch with Julia via the Really Wild Emporium in St Davids.

Julia thanked St Davids City Council and ‘all the wonderful, generous gardeners who opened their gates to let the public have a snoop around' in aid of Prostate Cymru and EcoDewi.