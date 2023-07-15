The Welsh Ambulance service is creating its strategic equality plan 2024-2028, which will set out its commitment to equality, diversity and inclusion for all who interact with the service such as patients, staff and partners.

The service wants the public to have its say, especially those with protected characteristics.

Kathryn Cobley, the Welsh Ambulance Service Trust’s head of inclusion and engagement, said: “We want to be an exemplar employer for diversity, equality, inclusion and fairness.

“This strategy, building on progress and momentum of the previous strategic equality plan, will set out how we intend to do this over the next four years to cultivate an inclusive workforce where our people are enabled to realise their full potential, to flourish and make a positive contribution in the delivery of care.

“The aim is simple – to treat everyone fairly regardless of who they are, their background or circumstances.

“This is the public’s chance to tell us how they think we can get there.”

Angie Lewis, director of people and culture, added: “The celebration of diversity is so important for an organisation’s ability to recruit and retain the best people for the job and also improves performance which ultimately, delivers a better experience for the patient.

“We look forward to working with our staff, citizens and stakeholders across health and social care, the public sector and beyond to shape this new strategy and fulfil the ambitions within it.”

To have a say on the plan before August 11, visit HERE