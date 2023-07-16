Paige Allen, a long-time supporter of the charity, staged a family fun day in memory of her mum as 2023 marked ten years since she sadly died.

Paige said: “This charity helped my mum massively when she was poorly, especially in her last few weeks of life.

"This year marks 10 years since she passed, so I was just hoping to raise as much money as possible.

"The day and the amount raised exceeded my expectations completely.

"I would like to say a big thank you to all those, who not only attended my charity event, but to my lovely friends who helped organise it too.”

The family fun day was held at Hucclecote RFC in Gloucester, and the big day consisted of a rugby sevens tournament, a silent auction, a raffle, family entertainment, live music, evening disco and lots of food stalls. The event raised the grand total of £1680,66 for the Hospice at Home services.

Paul Sartori Hospice at Home provides a range of free services to Pembrokeshire people living in the final stages of a life-limiting illness.

For more information, visit www.paulsartori.org or phone 01437 763223.