Dyfed-Powys Police were called following at least two incidents at the old Tasker Milward VC School.

The burglary is alleged to have taken place on June 18, while the alleged criminal damage to the outside of the building – which resulted in a number of windows being smashed – was reported at around 5.30pm on Monday, July 3.

This investigation comes shortly after the Church in Wales reported an incident of alleged criminal damage at another former school – the Tremoilet VC School building near Pendine – over the weekend of July 1-2.

Anyone with any information that could help officers with their investigation in to the alleged incidents in Haverfordwest at the old Tasker Milward VC School, should contact Dyfed-Powys Police.

You can do this either online at: bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired, text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

When reporting information on the alleged Haverfordwest incidents, quote the reference: DP-20230703-288 or 23000533655.