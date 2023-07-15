Guto and Marc completed an Ironman-distance challenge over three days during the Easter bank holiday to raise the funds.

The event, called the Her Curo Cancr Challenge, included a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile cycle and a 26.2-mile marathon run.

The three also organised a concert with an auction and raffle at Crymych rugby club on the Sunday after the challenge.

Guto said: “In April 2022, Llŷr was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma - cancer of the lymph nodes.

"Since then, he has received fantastic care and treatment at Withybush and Singleton Hospital, Swansea, having both chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

“As a family, we decided to raise money for the haematology and chemotherapy day unit at Withybush.”

Llŷr said: “We are so thankful to everyone who contributed, the total raised has surpassed all of our expectations. We hope the money will help the unit to continue to deliver an excellent service, just like I received this time last year.

“We thank everyone from the bottom of our hearts: the people who donated items to help Guto and Marc complete the challenge, and also those who helped with the concert.

"The list is too long to thank everyone, but without your help, this challenge wouldn’t have been so successful.

“Thank you from me, Guto, Marc and our families.”

Jenny James, senior sister, said: “From all of the staff on the unit, a huge thank you to Llŷr, Guto and Marc for raising a phenomenal amount of money for the unit.

"Thanks for all your time, organisation, and efforts in planning the challenge and events. A big congratulations to Guto and Marc for completing the challenge too.

“The new equipment which we will be able to purchase with the funds will make such a difference to our patients.”

Nicola Llewelyn, head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “The support of our local communities enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide in the three counties of Hywel Dda and we are extremely grateful for every donation we receive.”

For more details about the charity and how you can help support local NHS patients, service-users and staff in Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire, go to www.hywelddahealthcharities.org.uk