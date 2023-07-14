Mark Woodward was pulled over by officers as he drove his Audi A4 along the Fishguard Road, Haverfordwest, on January 26.

Their reason for stopping the vehicle was to carry out a routine stop check.

However a roadside drugs wipe proved positive. Further blood tests that were taken at Haverfordwest police custody suite confirmed he had a small amount of cannabis in his system – 2.3g. The specified legal limit is 2.

Woodward, 54, of Garn Fawr, Fishguard, was legally represented by Mr Liam Francis.

“At the time of the offence, my client was trying to limit his cannabis use and he recognises that he had issues," he said.

"This was the final wake up call for him, and he hasn’t taken any [cannabis] since.”

Mr Francis went on to say that Woodward was extremely disappointed to find himself before the court.

“This is a very steep learning curve for him and he’s incredibly remorseful,” he said.

Woodward was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.