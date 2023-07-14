The project is situated on the site of a former retail building that was demolished in 2018.

It will involve the development of a mixture of one and two-bedroom flats for local social housing residents.

It will also provide modern sustainable homes for future generations, and is designed to be highly energy efficient and built to have a positive impact on the environment.

The pre-construction services agreement was awarded to WB Griffiths and Son Ltd earlier this week.

Cllr Jon Harvey, Cabinet Member for Planning & Housing Delivery, welcomed the award.

“It’s really pleasing that the pre-construction services agreement for the redevelopment of this important site within the town centre of Milford Haven has now been awarded,” he said.

“The site is one of a number that have been identified in the council’s house-building programme and when complete, the development will provide some much needed additional affordable homes within the town.”

The project will now go through various design stages and costed options, to ensure that the construction costs are viable and affordable.

Once these construction costs are agreed, it is hoped that the building work will commence in the autumn of 2024.

The construction is expected to take approximately 12 months.

Pembrokeshire County Council will now be conducting a community engagement event where local people and businesses will be invited to meet the development team and view conceptual plans.

They will also have the opportunity to ask questions and provide valuable feedback that can be considered in the final designs.