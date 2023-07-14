In 2013 Reverend Geoffrey Eynon of Wolfscastle was diagnosed with Chordoma, a very rare type of bone cancer that affects 1 in 800,000 of the population.

After various Hospital consultations, scans and biopsies, it was decided to remove the slow-growing malignant tumour by removing one third of his left fibula; the bone in the lower leg.

“Thankfully I made a full recovery following the surgery, and have remained free of the disease for 10 years.” Said Rev Eynon.

After his diagnosis Rev Eynon was invited to take part in a Chordoma research programme.

The aim of the study is to improve the outcome to patients with Chordoma, and hopefully develop new treatments for the disease.

As part of this Rev Eynon provides blood samples every three to six months. The results of the study will be published in medical journals and presented at various international medical research meetings.

Rev Geoffrey Eynon, along with his daughter Angharad Smiriglia, is stepping out in the weeks leading up to his 70th birthday in a bid to raise £3,000 for Bone Cancer Research Trust and Cancer Services in Withybush Hospital.

For the 70 days leading up to the birthday celebrations the pair have decided to walk 175 miles.

“This challenge has made me realise how important it is to keep going, and to appreciate the fact that I have been clear of cancer for 10 years." Said Rev Eynon.

The distance the pair are walking is the total mileage from Fishguard Health Centre to the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Birmingham via Withybush Hospital.

“These are all important places that supported Dad through his cancer journey over the last 10 years,” explained Angharad.

The pair are walking an average of two and a half miles every day and have so far raised almost £3,500.

"I'm thoroughly enjoying the experience, of having already walked almost 165 miles since I started back in May,” said Rev Eynon.

“We are both very grateful for all the donations that we've received on the just giving page and other contributions from people who have heard of our challenge.”

To sponsor Rev Eynon and Angharad click on the highlighted link above or go to JustGiving and search for Angharad Smiriglia.