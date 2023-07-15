The company is recruiting over 1,500 new seasonal team members across 38 of its 41 holiday parks this summer, with up to 100 of jobs on offer between Kiln Park in Tenby, its south Pembrokeshire neighbours Lydstep Beach and Penally Court, and Quay West in New Quay.

Haven is calling on jobseekers to apply for various positions, from full to part-time roles, evening and weekend working hours and multi-functional positions across various departments, including food and beverage, housekeeping, and leisure and activities.

Haven strives to be an inclusive employer for all ages, with 29 per cent of all park team members aged 16-20 and almost one in five team members (18 per cent) aged over 50 years – up five per cent compared to June 2022.

All roles will be offered on a seasonal basis with a particular focus on attracting either students in current or post-education as well as individuals looking for part-time, summer employment.

Haven’s head of talent acquisition,, Nola Ferguson, said: “At Haven, our guests are at the heart of everything we do, and we are looking for jobseekers of all ages and backgrounds with a passion for delivering excellent service to ensure that our guests have the best possible holiday experience.

“With the UK staycation market booming, we have over 1,500 fantastic roles available at our parks, whether candidates are seeking a terrific opportunity to grow their career in hospitality or an age-friendly employer that embraces the benefits that age-diversity brings to our family centric holiday parks.

“To ensure that new hires get the support and guidance they need, we have a comprehensive training programme in place for every role.”

Part of the award-winning Bourne Leisure group, Haven employs over 16,000 people across the UK.

The significant recruitment drive follows an investment of over £170 million in Haven, across multiple parks in 2023, driven by the continued growth of the domestic tourism market.

Haven has seen over 40,000 more guests make bookings for the peak summer holiday period, compared to the same time last year.

To find out more about job opportunities at Haven and to see a full list of the vacancies available, visit: www.jobs.haven.com