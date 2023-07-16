Peter Williams (1971-1980), Ray John (1981-1986) and Brian Jones (1987–2007) visited Tavernspite CP School recently to meet up with the current head teacher Kevin Phelps, who took up his post in 2008.

At the get-together, a new honours board bearing the names od Tavernspite head teachers wasunveiled to the group of former heads.

They enjoyed a wonderful tour of the school, meeting the children and staff on their trip down memory lane. The children, as engaging as ever, asked them many questions and were fascinated to meet previous leaders of their school.

Head teacher Kevin Phelps: "It was such a pleasure meeting up with these legends in the history of Tavernspite school. It was brilliant hearing their incredible stories of how it was ‘back in the day’.

"Tavernspite has always had great stability in school leadership and the incredible community of the school was well-reflected in the coming together of these former head teachers."